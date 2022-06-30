Villagers fed up with burst pipe that has been leaking for three months

Andrea Bowen of Weston Rhyn, upset about a water leak that has been ongoing for three months

They say the water has been leaking from close to the Plough Inn in Weston Rhyn, downhill towards the railway line since earlier this year.

Andrea Bowen, a 54-year-old accounts and personnel manager who lives in the village, said: "It seems that the water has been leaking since mid-February.

"Numerous people have complained to Severn Trent but it is still leaking and running down the road.

"Nothing seems to be being done about it.

"It is running towards the railway line and I just wonder what it is doing to the line which runs between Shrewsbury and Chester."

Mother-of-two Andrea, who also has two grandchildren, said: "It seems that things have been promised but nothing has happened.

"It looks awful as it has become all green and slimy.

"It is ridiculous the time that has been taken to mend the leak.

The leaking water runs down the hill and onto the railway track

"A woman living in a cottage at the bottom said that Severn Trent had been out last week and had cut off water to Preesgweene Hall but nothing seems to have been done and it is still leaking.

"Many people have been commenting about this on Facebook and have contacted Severn Trent but still nothing has been done."

Helen Morgan, North Shropshire MP, said: “I completely understand the frustration of people in Weston Rhyn.

"This has taken far too long to repair and is a complete waste of water.

“My understanding is that it has been leaking for more than two months and yet the problem has still not been fixed.

The source of the leak

“I have complained directly to Severn Trent and written to the chief executive asking them to start repair work and explain the reason for the delay.

“Severn Trent finally promised on Monday to complete the work 'as quickly as possible' but have still not given a precise timetable.

"I have requested more detail from them as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: "We are aware of the leak on Station Road in Weston Rhyn, and would like to reassure everyone that finding a solution to this issue is an absolute priority.

“Unfortunately, a survey has confirmed that this is a complex repair which requires coordination with other utilities and third parties due to the positioning of the pipe.