Free Saturday bus travel could be re-introduced into Oswestry

Overlooking Aldi and Oswestry Bus Station off Oswald Road, from the old railway station.

The council ran the free buses on the Saturdays before Christmas and it has been proposed it is now re-launched to run until March next year.

Although Shropshire Council commissions the service, the town council does have the power to bring in subsidies, a report to the full council meeting on Wednesday says.

Projects officer Corrie Davies said: "Much of the discussions about the future of the bus service system in Shropshire was on hold pending the outcome of the Bus Back Better bid. Unfortunately, the application from Shropshire Council was not successful. In some way this could be viewed as an opportunity for the Town Council to encourage a design or adjustment to the current service to help ensure it meets the needs of current and potential users."

She said it was clear the operator, Tanat Valley, was willing to work with the council on the free bus initiative and to improve routes and services in the town.

"The proposal as it stands is to offer free bus travel on the 400, 402,403 and the 404 town centre service each in Oswestry each Saturday."

Councillors will be asked to instruct the Town Clerk to meet with Shropshire Council to discuss the possibilities of reconfiguring the existing provision, with the unitary authority still the responsible body for the contract.

"The aim is to look at where people are needing to get to, for every-day activities between the town and community facilities and key infrastructure."

During the Christmas pilot there were an average of 110 users on a Saturday and with many already travelling for free the cost to the council was £151.

"It is difficult to provide members with a realistic estimate of the budget required, but it would be prudent to set aside £3,000 from the sustainable transport budget."

Oswestry Business Improvement District as relaunched the night bus it also ran over Christmas providing free buses to bring people into the town centre from outlying residential areas and some villages in the evening.