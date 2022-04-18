Electric cycles welcome at mountain bike charity challenge event near Oswestry

James Davies from Mule Cycle Shop

In the past, e-bikes were frowned upon in the world of mountain biking but James Davies, the owner of Mule Cycle Shop in the main car park in Oswestry, says that the new generation of e-bikes are great machines and are now welcomed at most events.

James, a staunch member of the local cycling community said, “I like the physical challenge of just rocking up to a mountain and cycling over it, but some people want the same result but have less energy available so the E-bike is definitely the answer. People are still getting exercise, fresh air and a sense of achievement with a little less puff. Covid has seen an explosion in cycling in general and e-bikes in particular. I hope we see lots of them at this year’s Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge in May.”

The Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge which numbers Mule among its sponsors will be held on May 7 at 10am starting at Rhiwlas Village Hall and there are spaces left. To book go online to borderland-mtb-challenge.org.

The 22-mile challenge takes the riders over green lanes and farm tracks, up and down the foothills of the Berwyn Mountains and is available to riders of all competence.