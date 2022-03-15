Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Carnival set to return after two years

By Dominic RobertsonOswestryPublished:

After two quiet years a carnival committee have upped the ante for the return of their annual event later this year.

West Felton Carnival will be returning this year
West Felton Carnival will be returning this year

To celebrate the return of West Felton Carnival, which will take place on Sunday, July 10, the committee is looking to see a record number of floats – and will be doubling the cash prize available.

The event will start at 1pm at The Punch Bowl where the grand procession, led by the carnival king and queen and followed by decorated floats, tours through the village.

New for this year, the committee is looking forward to introducing the Oswestry Raptors cheerleaders who will be raising the carnival atmosphere throughout the day, both in the parade and on the field.

The event will also see the return of magician and entertainer, Andrew Healey.

Eileen Hanmer, West Felton Carnival veteran, said: “There’s truly something for everyone, including; gymnasts, a fun fair, carousel, traction engine, local business stalls, live music and even some Charleston dancers.

“The village’s playing field on Tedsmore Road will host the event with gates opening at 2pm and everyone’s welcome to come along and join in the fun."

The event will also see a whole array of side stalls and craft stalls plus a tombola, bric-a-brac stand, bottle stall, tea, cakes and ice cream – courtesy of West Felton Women’s Institute – a fully-licensed bar, a barbecue, and the Carnival Grand Draw with a first prize of £100.

Admission costs £2 for adults and is free for children and senior citizens.

There is currently still some availability for stalls or to create and register a float to take part in the parade.

To book either visit the Facebook page or contact Mrs Hanmer on 01691 610629.

For further information visit facebook.com/westfeltoncarnival

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News