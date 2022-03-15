Carnival set to return after two years

West Felton Carnival will be returning this year

To celebrate the return of West Felton Carnival, which will take place on Sunday, July 10, the committee is looking to see a record number of floats – and will be doubling the cash prize available.

The event will start at 1pm at The Punch Bowl where the grand procession, led by the carnival king and queen and followed by decorated floats, tours through the village.

New for this year, the committee is looking forward to introducing the Oswestry Raptors cheerleaders who will be raising the carnival atmosphere throughout the day, both in the parade and on the field.

The event will also see the return of magician and entertainer, Andrew Healey.

Eileen Hanmer, West Felton Carnival veteran, said: “There’s truly something for everyone, including; gymnasts, a fun fair, carousel, traction engine, local business stalls, live music and even some Charleston dancers.

“The village’s playing field on Tedsmore Road will host the event with gates opening at 2pm and everyone’s welcome to come along and join in the fun."

The event will also see a whole array of side stalls and craft stalls plus a tombola, bric-a-brac stand, bottle stall, tea, cakes and ice cream – courtesy of West Felton Women’s Institute – a fully-licensed bar, a barbecue, and the Carnival Grand Draw with a first prize of £100.

Admission costs £2 for adults and is free for children and senior citizens.

There is currently still some availability for stalls or to create and register a float to take part in the parade.

To book either visit the Facebook page or contact Mrs Hanmer on 01691 610629.