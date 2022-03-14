Witness appeal as driver seriously hurt in A5 crash

The crash happened on the A5 near the turning for Hengoed. Photo: Google

The man was badly hurt when the Seat Ibiza Cupra he was driving on the A5 came off the road, hit a road sign, and rolled over last Wednesday.

The crash happened near the turning for Hengoed, on the edge of Gobowen, at around 11.20pm.

The driver of the Seat suffered severe injuries and needed stabilising at the scene before being taken to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the Seat either before or during the crash to come forward. It had been travelling south from Gledrid Roundabout towards Oswestry before leaving the road.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a vehicle who drove past the scene shortly afterwards and hit some of the debris.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have closed circuit television or dash-cam footage of the Seat.

As well as police and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, four fire engines were sent to the crash and made the scene safe.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website and quote incident number 594i of March 9.