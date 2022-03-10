Driver seriously injured after car flips over in crash on A5 near Oswestry

The single vehicle crash happened at 11.15pm on Wednesday on the A5 at the turning for Hengoed, on the edge of Gobowen.

Emergency services received several 999 calls.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic responded to the incident.

“Crews arrived to find the driver of the car, a man, in a serious condition," a spokeswoman said.

“The team of ambulance staff worked together to administer advanced trauma care to the man to help stabilise his condition. He was then taken by land ambulance to the major trauma centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, for further emergency care. The doctor and critical care paramedic travelled in the ambulance to continue treatment en route to hospital.”