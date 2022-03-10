Notification Settings

Driver seriously injured after car flips over in crash on A5 near Oswestry

By Sue Austin

A driver has been seriously injured in a crash near Oswestry in which his car rolled over.

The single vehicle crash happened at 11.15pm on Wednesday on the A5 at the turning for Hengoed, on the edge of Gobowen.

Emergency services received several 999 calls.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic responded to the incident.

“Crews arrived to find the driver of the car, a man, in a serious condition," a spokeswoman said.

“The team of ambulance staff worked together to administer advanced trauma care to the man to help stabilise his condition. He was then taken by land ambulance to the major trauma centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, for further emergency care. The doctor and critical care paramedic travelled in the ambulance to continue treatment en route to hospital.”

Four fire crews were sent to the scene and firefighters made the vehicle safe.

Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

