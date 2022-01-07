Notification Settings

Bungalow blaze in Oswestry

By David TooleyOswestryPublished:

Nobody was reported hurt after a bungalow caught fire in Oswestry on Friday afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled crews from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Oswestry to Shelf Bank Close at 12.09pm with an operations officer also in attendance.

The blaze involved one semi detached bungalow, a leydandi tree, a garden shed and timber fence panels.

Fire crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, three thermal image cameras, two covering jets and one main jet, working at height gear including roof ladders, harness and small tools.

The fire service's stop message was sent at 1.46pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

