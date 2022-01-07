Bungalow blaze in Oswestry

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled crews from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Oswestry to Shelf Bank Close at 12.09pm with an operations officer also in attendance.

The blaze involved one semi detached bungalow, a leydandi tree, a garden shed and timber fence panels.

Fire crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, three thermal image cameras, two covering jets and one main jet, working at height gear including roof ladders, harness and small tools.