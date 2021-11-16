Oswestry pub celebrates being recognised in the Good Beer Guide for the fifth year running

Duncan Borrowman and Grace Goodlad from the Bailey Head pub in Oswestry have been recognised by Camra

The Bailey Head, in Oswestry, has been featured in the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) prestigious Good Beer Guide again.

The guide is considered to be the 'UK's definitive guidebook to good pubs that serve real ale' across the country.

And the Oswestry pub has won a place in the guide every year since it was opened by husband and wife team Duncan Borrowman and Grace Goodlad in 2016.

The 4,500 pubs listed in the Guide are independently selected by CAMRA volunteers around the country based on the quality of brews sold at the bar.

Grace said: “We are delighted to be in the Good Beer Guide again, especially after a particularly difficult period with Coronavirus.

"Our thanks go out to our customers and staff for all of their support and to the CAMRA members who voted for us.”