Structural engineers called out after car crashes into house near Oswestry

The main road into a village near Oswestry has been closed after a car crashed into a building.

Pics: Oswestry Fire Station
Emergency services were called to the scene in Whittington this morning including the fire service, the police, and paramedics.

The incident happened on Church Street, Whittington at around 7.48am, with two fire crews from Oswestry attending, and an operations officer.

A car crashed into a building and another car at a property on Church Street, leading to crews examining the structural integrity of the affected building.

Cordons are in place on the road, which is the main road from Gobowen into Whittington, and it is closed this morning.

Fire crews made the scene safe and casualties were assessed by the paramedics on site.

A spokesperson from Oswestry Fire Station said casualties were assessed by paramedics.

"Police in attendance, with cordons in place and the road is closed at this time. Structural engineer requested to attend," they said.

"RTC involving three vehicles crews made vehicles electrically safe and assessed integrity of affected building."

