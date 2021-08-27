Cheers all round as gin released to mark club's new away strip

Ryan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney with the Wrexham gin

Morrisons has kicked off the new football season by stocking the Deadpool star's Aviation American Gin Away Edition – a limited edition gin which has been created to celebrate Wrexham AFC’s new away game shirt.

Featuring the club’s crest on the bottle, Aviation American Gin Away Edition is now available at nine Morrisons stores in North Wales: Wrexham, Colwyn Bay, Newton, Connah's Quay, Denbigh, Caernarfon, Bangor, Saltney and Holyhead.

The special gin is the latest Wrexham announcement made by the Hollywood owners of Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Aviation American Gin has been Wrexham AFC’s official gin partner since February and the latest gin release pays tribute to the club’s new away shirt. Morrisons is also stocking the Wrexham Home Addition Gin.

Hollywood superstar club owner and gin innovator, Ryan Reynolds, said:

“I am delighted that Aviation’s Limited Edition Wrexham bottle will be available in Morrisons stores close to the Wrexham AFC ground. With limited stock, I suggest you get to your local store pretty quickly!”

Justin Lennox, Morrisons Local Sourcing Manager for Wales, said:

“Wrexham fans will want to get their hands on one of these bottles of gin with the club being the talk of North Wales since the Hollywood takeover. We’ve loved seeing the buzz around the place in the build up to the new football season, and being able to secure the services of Wrexham AFC’s official gin at nine of our stores is brilliant. It’s a Morrisons signing we’ll never forget and hopefully will bring a lot of joy to football fans in the area.”