Swan Watch webcam launched at Whittington Castle

Beatrice last year with male, Benedict and their clutch of eggs

A Swan Watch live camera has been set up at the pair's nest at the side of the castle moat and hundreds are already tuning in for a daily look at their lives.

The CCTV camera was first set up after vandals attacked a previous nest at the castle.

But trustees from its preservation trust realised it could also bring the swans into people's front rooms by allowed them access to the live footage.

It was feared that the female, Lady Beatrice would spend this season on her own after her partner disappeared last year.

But a the eleventh hour a new male flew in, who has gone on to be christened Sir Tom in a poll of castle supporters.

Castle manager, Sue Ellis, said: "Lots of people enjoy coming here to walk around the site, have some food in our tea rooms or enjoy a takeaway on the lawn watching the swans.

"Now everyone can keep watch over our feathery friends through live video

"We have launched a 24/7 live stream of the Swans on our website, so there’s no chance of missing any milestones."

She said thanks must go to Andy from Highline Electrical Ltd, who fitted the power supply free of charge, Les from Camsecure CCTV, Whittington Parish Council for their assistance and all those who donated to the Swan Watch scheme."