Bouncing back after a year without business

Alan Stokes

Mr Stokes and his family have been unable to set up their popular funfair for 18 months - with Covid striking just as they were getting the large rides ready for a new summer season last March.

Since then, unable to receive government help or furlough because they are self employed, his sons and daughters who help run the family business, have had to find other jobs to survive.

Now Mr Stokes, is keeping everything crossed for the final restrictions to be lifted on June 21 so that Stokes Funfair can go back on the road.

"We have not had the funfair out since Christmas Live in Oswestry in December 2019," he said.

"All the rides had been inspected and insured, which costs a lot of money, and then the lockdown meant it was all for nothing."

He is putting up his bouncy castles in the park over the Bank Holiday and possible through half term if there is a good response from the public.