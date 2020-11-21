Arty Annie opens her own business

Annie Rogers works on her Christmas products Annie Rogers

As well as teaching dance, the 22-year old launched her own business, working from her home in Pant, Oswestry. And in the first week of announcing her Christmas catalogue she received orders from as far away as Australia.

The name of her business, Twentytwo, grew from being told that something exciting would happen when she reached the age of 22.

"So I turned 22 and decided to start this new adventure, something I never imagined I would do," she said.

However, Annie is a firm believer in dance and art being inextricably linked.

"My dissertation at Liverpool John Moore was about the connection between art and dance.

"I wanted to start my art back up again because it upsets me that the governments feel that education doesn’t need creative subjects anymore.

I want to help everyone especially children explore their creative possibilities whether it be dance or art. To me they are the same but with dance instead of using a paint brush you use your body. "

"I teach dance at Open Space studios in Oswestry and eventually, after lockdown, hope to teach art lessons as well."