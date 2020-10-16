Tee-ing off for Hope House

Bekki Fardoe of Hope House, left, receives a cheque from Vicky Bradbeer of Evastore

A total of 19 teams took part in the event which was organised by EvaStore Document Management of Artillery Business Park in Oswestry and held under strict current Covid-19 conditions and restrictions.

Vicky Bradbeer, of EvaStore, who presented the money to the hospice in Morda near Oswestry, said: “This event is part of our on-going support for Hope House, as we currently store items donated to their shops which have to be isolated for 72 hours before being offered for sale, due to the current pandemic.

“The golf day included a number of additional competitions out on the course and a raffle of items kindly donated by local firms. It helped us raise a grand total of £3,300 and we had a perfect day for the event with fantastic weather. The course was in great condition.

“The triumphant top team was aptly named ‘Winners Again’ - after winning the event last year - and consisted of Joe Poole, Chris Johnson, Simon Roberts and Darren Summer. We are , extremely grateful to everyone who supported us by entering a team, sponsoring a hole or donating a raffle prize and making it such a successful day.”

Assistant fundraiser for Hope House, Bekki Fardoe, added: “We are currently £1.5 million down on income this year as we rely heavily on the funds raised by our own events and by the many volunteers and supporters, large and small, through a multitude of events held across the region. These have of course have all been cancelled over the past few months.”