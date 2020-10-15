£36 million to be spent across Shropshire using money from developers

The extension of school classrooms, a new drainage scheme, a new roundabout, a games area and a sports pavilion are amongst the schemes to have benefited from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) payments.

Shropshire Council has spent £2.3m up to March 31, 2020 on projects through the fund with a further £15.7m allocated for future schemes. The council confirmed another £18 million is in the pot to be spent after that.

Projects completed to date include classroom extensions at Baschurch and Shifnal primary schools, place planning at Market Drayton infants and junior primary schools, installation of a new drainage scheme at Birchmeadow Park in Broseley, new roundabout as part of the provision for 50 new homes in Shawbury, construction of a games area at Dorrington, and a replacement sports pavilion at Russell’s Meadow in Church Stretton.

CIL is a charge which can be levied by local authorities on new development in their area. It is an important tool for local authorities to use to help them deliver the infrastructure needed to support development.

Councillor Gwilym Butler, cabinet member for communities, place planning and regulatory services, said: “It is absolutely marvellous that we have supported 25 project so far with CIL money, with many more millions of pounds allocated.

“It is important that with development comes funding to help us look at and improve the infrastructure that goes with it and we have some fantastic examples across the county of this money going to the right places, with more to be allocated in future.”

Councillor Butler added: “We have appointed a CIL officer who has oversight of CIL, projects and technical checks to ensure that the process works as efficiently and smoothly as possible.

“This funding is really important and we are delighted to be able to divert it into helping communities across Shropshire.”