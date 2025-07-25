Emergency crews rush to Telford industrial estate after food van goes up in flames

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.16am (July 25) reporting a fire at the Tweedale North Industrial Estate in Madeley.

Two fire crews were sent from Tweedale Fire Station to the scene, alongside operations and fire investigation officers.

West Mercia Police officers also attended the incident.

Reports from the fire service said one detached food van was involved in a fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and were finished at the scene by 1.20am.