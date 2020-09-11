Praise for Oswestry from Shropshire's High Sheriff

Mrs Dean Harris spent a full morning visiting 17 different organisations and local businesses and said Oswestry did not disappoint.

The town’s mayor, Councillor Duncan Kerr, who escorted the High Sheriff on her visit, said he hoped to work to ensure her priorities for her year in post – focusing on domestic abuse, addiction and child poverty and deprivation, were tackled.

During her packed itinery Mrs Harris visited OsNosh which provided a weekly breakfast for young people in the summer holidays.

She said the food recycling and community kitchen’s work during lockdown had been invaluable.

She praised organisations such as Qube, The New Saints Community Foundation and Designs in Mind for their impressive range of community projects for people of all ages and also praised Oswestry Business Improvement District.

“I was very impressed with its vision for the future but also commitment to current businesses and the community,” she said.

Councillor Kerr said: “The High Sheriff has a real passion for working to help young people and dealing with issues such as domestic abuse and child poverty, issues that, as a former social worker, are close to my heart.”