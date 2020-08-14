Coronavirus test centre opens in Oswestry

The mobile station is up and running on Oswestry Showground at Park Hall, just off the bypass, and will be in place until August 23.

Shropshire Council says anyone wanting a test can book one.

Councillor Paul Milner helped at a stall in the town this week to promote the the testing centre and give help and advice to shoppers.

He said the testing centre was going around the county.

"It provided such a great success in Craven Arms a couple of weeks ago that it is now going to be rolled out around the county," he said.

"Anyone can book a test, it is a very easy system.

"The community really embraced the testing centre in Craven Arms and the system worked very well.

"I am delighted that it has now come to Oswestry to give reassurance to people here."

Anyone wanted to book a test should ring 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus.