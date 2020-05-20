British Ironwork Centre chosen as future Covid-19 testing centre

The Oswestry centre has been selected after a visit from officers from the Ministry of Defence.

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to see testing across the nation move from 100,000 to 200,000 a day over the coming months.

Soldiers from the Queen’s Regiment of Gurkha Signals, based in York, were tasked to attend the site to evaluate traffic movements and parking facilities.

Twelve soldiers will be stationed at the testing facility and the Ironworks has offered to supply toilet facilities for both male and female military personnel. Signage will be placed on the main A5 and within the sculpture park to ensure easy and efficient traffic management. All costs will be shouldered by the Ironworks. An indoor area will also be used by soldiers for breaks and admin duties.

Clive Knowles, from the Ironworks, said: “We were delighted to have been selected by the MOD to help in the national effort to increase testing substantially across the whole of the UK. Currently, there are limited centres conducting testing across Shropshire and nothing in Oswestry, so it is incredibly important to add a shoulder to this national anti-Covid wheel.”

The Ironworks will now await further direction.