Golfer swing into action after lockdown

By Nick Humphreys | Oswestry | News | Published:

Golfers swung back into action at a north Shropshire club on Wednesday.

Eric Gluth tees off at Oswestry Golf Club

Oswestry Golf Club were among many that welcomed back golfers for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown on March 23.

The course has been maintained over the past few weeks by a skeleton staff lead by head greenkeeper Gary Barnfield. A small management team have been working away behind the scenes to ensure the course would be ready to open up in good time.

Eric Gluth and John Gallagher were the first two to tee off.

John Evans, club secretary said: "It is great to finally see golfers back out on the course and we’d just like to thank our members for their patience and support through the shutdown."

Oswestry Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health Golf Sport
