Musical market shopping in Oswestry

The Shropshire recycling and resale organisation Reviive has installed a street piano in the market on the Bailey Head and it has already become a popular addition to the venue.

Street pianos, usually located in a public space, encourage all musicians to showcase their talents while at the same time entertain passers-by. They are found in venues across the world.

The upcycled instrument will be in place indefinitely at the indoor market and follows a successful campaign by Reviive, which encouraged members of the public to donate their now unwanted but playable pianos to the organisation, for use in a number of locations.

One of those who enjoys playing the restored instrument is Adam Ball, whose wife, Laura, runs the Yellow Bicycle Cake Company in the market.

He said: "The public piano generously provided by Revive has been a wonderful addition to Oswestry Indoor Market.

"With the piano situated right next to my wife’s cake stall, the Yellow Bicycle Cake Company has been witness to a number of fantastic performances so far: from experienced musicians providing virtuoso performances, showcasing many styles from a multitude of eras, to budding new talents some under the age of 11 starting out on their musical journey wanting to show off what they have just learned.

" For me, it gives me a platform to play my own compositions publicly for the first time and I have only been met with positivity from all the traders and visitors to the market - although perhaps they are just being kind."

Laura said that the indoor market was open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays with the piano is always available for anyone of any ability to come and play.

"We look forward to listening to you," she said.