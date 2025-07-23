26 emotional photos of fan tributes to Birmingham music legend Ozzy Osbourne at Black Sabbath Bridge

The rock legend died yesterday (July 22) aged 76, less than three weeks after his farewell homecoming concert at Villa Park in Aston.

Ozzy Osbourne fronted Black Sabbath. Photo: Anthony Harvey/PA

His family announced the shocking news, releasing a statement saying the Prince of Darkness passed away "surrounded by love".

Now grieving fans have transformed Birmingham's Black Sabbath landmark on Broad Street into a shrine for the singer.

Fans at the Black Sabbath Bridge. Photo: Joseph Walshe/SWNS

Natalie West, 46, travelled down from Emley, West Yorkshire, to pay her respects with her husband and 13-year-old daughter. She said: "I was front row at the Back to the Beginning concert just a couple of weeks back and I can't believe he has gone.

"I queued from 7am outside Villa Park and to see Ozzy rising up from the ground like that was one of the most magical moments I've ever experienced at a gig, and I've been to tonnes over the years.

"Although he couldn't stand you could still sense his energy and how much it meant to him - he had the audience at his command and I'm just glad he got to perform that show.

"We knew it would be his last performance but we thought he might still be recording as his voice still sounded so strong - it has come as a massive shock.

"My 13-year-old daughter Megan is a huge Sabbath fan too, she's really sad too and has said its like losing a member of the family.

Natalie West and Megan West at the Black Sabbath Bridge. Photo: Joseph Walshe/SWNS

"I didn't even push them on her, she discovered them independently, and absolutely loves them so she's quite upset today as well.

"I grew up with Sabbath, they have been a big part of my life, I think I was the only person in my school who liked heavy metal.

"We just wanted to come to the bridge to pay our respects today, it was really touching seeing all the tributes.

"I certainly had a tear in my eye."

Jonny Fearn, aged 42 and from Aston, Birmingham, who laid flowers today, said: "I met Ozzy in LA a few years back and all he wanted to talk about was Aston and Birmingham.

"He never forgot his roots and stayed humble and down-to-earth. He put this city on the map and inspired thousands it not millions of musicians.

"Even if you aren't a fan of Sabbath themselves, you can't deny that they paved the way for so much of the music we listen to today.

"The world has lost a trailblazing talent - he was simply one of the best."

University student Freya Small, 22, of Northampton, who also visited the site, added: "I'm absolutely devastated, Ozzy was a hero.

"My dad loved Sabbath and got me into them, and the fact there's a fanbase of my generation out there just shows how special they were.

"The only blessing is that he got to say farewell to his fans in his home city - it was like he waiting for that to happen before he said goodbye forever.

"When he sung 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' I was in bits - and now it is even more poignant."

The bench showcases four cutouts of the band’s founding members - Ozzy, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward.

Candles, flowers, notes and even Aston Villa shirts and scarves have all been left in tribute to the much-loved frontman.

One fan's note read: "You made Birmingham the Rock'N'Roll capital of the world."

Another note read: "Prince of Darkness RIP. Gone but not forgotten. Keep on rocking love."

Tributes and flowers were also left at the Black Sabbath mural on New Street, which was painted by artist Mr Murals to welcome fans to the the city just two and a half weeks ago. It was visited by Ozzy himself, who signed the wall, and it sits near to The Crown pub where Sabbath, then known as Earth, played their first gig in 1968.