The Edge Arts Centre unveils exciting new brochure for autumn season

Highlights include spoken-word appearances from well-known personalities such as the ever-outspoken Janet Street-Porter, tennis legend turned Strictly star Annabel Croft, and BBC Radio 4 gardening guru Bob Flowerdew. Live music lovers can look forward to a rich array of performances, including renowned folk artists Christine Collister, Miranda Sykes and Salt House, soul-jazz powerhouse Lady Nade, and classic rock tribute band Fred Zeppelin. There’s also a taste of the West End with Sally Jones performing Cole Porter favourites in You’re The Top, and The Tour of the Eras, a spectacular Taylor Swift tribute, while local talent shines through in TADLOP's rousing Lloyd Webber concert, Superstars.

The Edge's cinema programme is equally diverse and engaging, featuring everything from major theatrical screenings to thought-provoking dramas and creative film experiences. Audiences can enjoy National Theatre Live: Inter Alia and Mrs. Warren’s Profession, Cinema Live: Love Never Dies, and Swan Lake from the Royal Ballet. Other highlights include The Salt Path, The Critic, A Complete Unknown, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and Brassed Off. Film fans can also look forward to the innovative Silents Synched: Radiohead X Nosferatu – A Symphony of Horror and the compelling biographical feature Mr Burton. Whether you're after classic cinema, modern storytelling or bold artistic experimentation, The Edge's autumn film lineup delivers.

The Edge’s new programme is a celebration of community, creativity and culture, brought together by a dedicated team of volunteers passionate about making the arts accessible in rural Shropshire. Whether you're drawn to award-winning storytelling, spine-tingling music, side-splitting comedy or powerful cinema performances, there’s plenty to discover at The Edge this autumn. Download the brochure today and start planning your visit.

