Inquest opens into death of Shropshire delivery driver

Mark Norwood was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his Whittington home last Friday, January 17.

Police had forced entry to the bungalow after his work colleagues raised concerns when he did not show up for work as usual.

Shropshire's senior coroner John Ellery opened an inquest into his death today, after hearing a report which said that there were no suspicious circumstances to his death.

The inquest will continue on April 21 at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury.