Three people killed in Shropshire A5 crash

Officers today made a fresh appeal for witnesses after the tragedy at West Felton.

The collision happened at around 10.35pm on Friday, and involved two cars, a blue Nissan and a silver Ford Mondeo.

Officers say that the driver of the Mondeo, a 75-year-old man and the car’s passenger a 73-year-old woman, both from Oswestry, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 24-year-old man from Oswestry, was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he later died.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the road was closed as emergency services worked to try to release the casualties from the wreckage of the vehicles.

Police said: "Any witnesses, that haven’t yet spoken to us, are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 797s of 11 October 2019."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org