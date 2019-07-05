Archer targets Shropshire for future venture

Patrick Huston, 23, got involved in archery at the age of eight, in his home town of Belfast.

He recently returned from the European Games with a Silver medal, is now a world record holder and has just become a two-time Olympic Games qualifier, having competed as a member of Team GB’s archery squad in the 2016 Summer Olympics and having just qualified for the 2020 Olympics as part of the multi-medal winning GBR Squad.

This week the sportsman visited the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry for talks about running archery events at the visitor attraction.

Centre chairman, Clive Knowles, said: "We are exceptionally proud and excited to announce that Patrick will be utilising the Centre and our surrounding parklands to establish and promote the versatile art of archery.

"Patrick describes archery as an 'all-inclusive sport that can be enjoyed by all ages, abilities, fitness levels and walks of life' and says that, from eight to 108, archery is a wonderfully accessible, skill-based sport that requires little to no strength or stamina unless taken forward on a competitive level.”

"We are currently in the process of establishing dates with Patrick for him and his team to give archery guidance, direction and tuition right here at the Centre. No matter your fitness level or previous archery experience, everyone is welcome to join in on these exclusive classes where you will have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of basic archery from serious experts whilst having some really good fun."

He said Patrick was now part of the centre's Youth Support Programme, which aims to support young entrepreneurs in their business endeavours across the Shropshire and wider North Wales region.