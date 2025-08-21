Shropshire Star
Oswestry businesses 'need all the support they can get' after tax rises, North Shropshire MP says

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has criticised the government for tax hikes aimed at businesses earlier this year, saying firms now face a "challenging environment".

By Mike Sheridan
During a visit to businesses in Oswestry last week, Liberal Democrat MP Ms Morgan said town firms were "feeling the pinch" around national insurance costs, recruitment struggles and business rates.

Many businesses have been critical of government policy since last year's Autumn budget, at which Labour chancellor Rachel Reeves announced increases in employer based national insurance contributions(NICs) and national minimum wage which kicked in at the beginning of April.

Ms Morgan met with five town businesses and the town's Business Improvement District(BID) group last week to hear their concerns.

Ed Davey MP and Helen Morgan MP meet Market Traders in Shrewsbury during the general election campaign in 2024.
