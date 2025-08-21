Oswestry businesses 'need all the support they can get' after tax rises, North Shropshire MP says

During a visit to businesses in Oswestry last week, Liberal Democrat MP Ms Morgan said town firms were "feeling the pinch" around national insurance costs, recruitment struggles and business rates.

Many businesses have been critical of government policy since last year's Autumn budget, at which Labour chancellor Rachel Reeves announced increases in employer based national insurance contributions(NICs) and national minimum wage which kicked in at the beginning of April.

Ms Morgan met with five town businesses and the town's Business Improvement District(BID) group last week to hear their concerns.