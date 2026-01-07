Local companies praised for 'invaluable' support of stranded Whitchurch boaters after canal breach

In the early hours of Monday, December 22, a major breach occurred on an embankment along the Llangollen Canal near Whitchurch, releasing millions of gallons of water from more than 30 kilometres of canal into neighbouring fields.

For the boats moored nearby, the result was devastating: two boats were washed into the hole created by the breach, and a third was left perched precariously on the edge of it. Seven more boats, close to the breach, remained out of the water the following day.

The incident left several people without homes just three days before Christmas, but two local companies - Cheshire Cat Narrowboat Holidays and Norbury Wharf Boats - stepped forward to help provide emergency housing and support.

Fresh pictures from the scene of the canal collapse in Whitchurch.

Laura Fisher, head of housing, resettlement and independent living at Shropshire Council, said: “The support offered by Cheshire Cat Narrowboats and Norbury Wharf Boats was invaluable. This partnership ensured vulnerable residents were given the best option to meet their needs during a critical time, and we are deeply appreciative of their generosity and community spirit.”

Cheshire Cat Narrowboat Holidays, based at Overwater Marina in Audlem, sprang into action within hours of the breach by quickly preparing two boats from the winter fleet to accommodate displaced liveaboard boaters.

Two narrowboats, each equipped with central heating, flush toilets, hot and cold water, hobs, an oven, a fridge, and fully fitted galleys, were swiftly prepared to provide comfortable housing for those displaced by the canal breach.

The boats were fully bedded, warmed, and ready to welcome families by approximately 6.30pm on the evening of the breach, completely free of charge.

Cheshire Cat Narrowboat Holidays said: “We were delighted to step in and support the boating community during the Whitchurch canal breach.

"At Cheshire Cat Narrowboats, we understand how important these waterways are to people’s lives, and we were more than happy to provide safe, comfortable accommodation to help those affected.”

Norbury Wharf, based at Norbury Junction on the Shropshire Union Canal near Newport, also offered boats for those displaced by the embankment collapse.

James Owen, Shropshire Council ‘s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Cheshire Cat Narrowboats and Norbury Wharf Boats for their swift and generous response following the Whitchurch canal breach.

"Their willingness to provide safe, warm accommodation for displaced boaters demonstrates the strength of community spirit in Shropshire.

"This support has made a real difference to those affected, and we thank them wholeheartedly for stepping up at such a critical time.”