Bob Wood, 75, narrowly escaped as his boat, and home, Sefton, plummeted into the hole which opened up on the Llangollen Canal in the early hours of Monday (December 22).

Mr Wood has been put up in temporary accommodation by Shropshire Council amid uncertainty over when and how his boat - and possessions - can be recovered.

Speaking on Tuesday he explained how the reality of the situation was beginning to hit home, saying: "It is now just turning out to be real."

But he said he was not sure if the dramatic events of the past 48 hours had fully registered, as he faces up to being without all of his possessions.