'Whitchurch canal was not an area of concern' before catastrophic collapse - canal trust

In the early hours of Monday (December 22) a major breach occurred on the Llangollen Canal near Whitchurch.

One side of the large embankment totally collapsed, sending millions of gallons of water from more than 30 kilometres of canal out into neighbouring fields.

Sally Boddy, Canal & River Trust regional engineer and Julie Sharman, the trust's chief operating officer. Photo: Steve Leath

For the boats moored nearby, the result was devastating: two boats were washed into the hole created by the breach and a third was left perching precariously on the edge of it. Seven more boats close to the breach remained out of water the following day.

Shropshire's extensive canal network is around 250 years old and checked regularly by the Canal & River Trust. The trust said the stretch in question has been checked in the last three months, and no issues had been noted.