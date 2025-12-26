Paul and Anthony Smith-Storey set up a gofundme page after the occupants of three boats were left with no possessions, and nowhere to live after their boats were caught up in the disaster just days before Christmas.

It came after a catastrophic failure on the stretch of Llangollen Canal, just outside Whitchurch, in the early hours of Monday, December 22.

As the bank of the canal disintegrated, a huge 50-metre hole opened up, swallowing two boats, and leaving another teetering on the edge.

The incident led to a huge hole in the Whitchurch stretch of the canal.

One boater, Bob Wood, whose barge 'Sefton' was engulfed in the hole, made a miraculous escape just as the narrowboat descended into the breach.

Incredibly no one was injured, but the residents of the three boats affected were left with no-where to live, and with just the clothes on their backs.

The scene of the incident.

Paul and Anthony were moored nearby when the disaster struck.

They had actually considered stopping on the stretch where Mr Wood's boat was swallowed.

The couple have been on the canal for five years and have become well known for providing a video blog of their life on the waterways - documented on the Narrowboat Life Unlocked YouTube channel.

The scene in Whitchurch after a huge hole swallowed two narrowboats.

Moved by the plight of their fellow boaters they set up the online fundraiser hoping to raise £3,000 to share between the victims.

But within days the appeal has raised nearly £63,000. They now intend to run the page until the end of the year, with the money shared between the occupants of the three boats affected.

Paul said: "We wanted to do something for some immediate help for them and because of our YouTube channel we thought we were in a good position to do that."

He added: "We thought maybe we would get £2,000 to 3,000 and give them £1,000 each but we just cannot believe the response, it has been incredible, people have been so generous."

He added: "I have been gobsmacked. Some of the donations have been £300 to £500 which is remarkable, but to us every penny donated counts."

Paul and Anthony actually captured footage of the unfolding incident, including one of the boats descending into the breach.

The shocking film was shared worldwide, on the couple's YouTube channel - as well as by the world's media.

Paul said the startling nature of the film had inspired people to help and support those left stricken by the collapse.

He thanked those who have donated, and added: "It does show the nice side of people coming together in a crisis. I know a lot of boaters have donated to it and we have viewers all over the world. This was shown all over the world and the footage was quite shocking."

Paul said his heart goes out to those in the three boats affected, adding: "You just think that it is horrible, they just want to be back on the canal as soon as possible."

He added: "People say 'they have got insurance' but where do they live in the meantime?

"Those boats, even if they are salvageable may be beyond repair."