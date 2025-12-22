Shropshire sinkhole: Everything we know so far about the Whitchurch canal sinkhole as the fire service issues a statement

A major incident was declared in the Whitchurch area early this morning following a significant breach of the Shropshire Union Canal near Drawbridge, Chemistry, Whitchurch.

At around 4.22am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a canal bank collapse, with large volumes of water escaping into surrounding land. Fire crews from Whitchurch, Prees, Shrewsbury, Newport, Albrighton and Telford attended the scene.

West Mercia Police officers, West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel, the Canal & River Trust, the Environment Agency, local authority emergency planning officers and National Resilience personnel were also in attendance.

Latest reports confirm that three boats were caught in a "developing sinkhole" measuring approximately 50 metres by 50 metres.

Firefighters assisted more than 10 members of the public to safety. The Shropshire Star was told at the scene that 14 people were helped to safety.