West Mercia Police said a number of emergency services are at the scene of the incident in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch.

An update said no casualties have been reported but that a 'multi-agency' response has been set up.

A spokesman said: "A major incident had been declared in Shropshire following reports of a sinkhole affecting a canal in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch.

"Emergency services are currently on scene, and a multi-agency response has been set up, co-ordinated through the Shropshire Tactical Co-ordination Group (TCG).

"There are currently no reports of any casualties, and residents are being assisted by the fire service.

"We ask that people avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so."

Sink hole at a canal in Whitchurch, Shropshire

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a landslip affecting the canal in the Whitchurch area.

"For everyone’s safety, members of the public are kindly asked to remain away from the affected area, including Whitchurch Marina, while crews and partners manage the incident."

An images shared by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Canal and River Trust (CRT) has advised boaters and residents that an emergency closure is in place along the canal.

A spokesperson for the CRT said: "Please be advised that due to an incident, there is an emergency closure in place between Lock 6 Grindley Locks and Bridge 31A, Whitchurch By-Pass bridge.

"Please do not approach from either direction and we will provide an update in due course."