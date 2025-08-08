Troubled former Whitchurch care home set for 'new lease of life' as it goes up for auction for £450k

Edgeley House, a 51-bedroom property on the edge of Whitchurch, has been put up for sale via online auction through property consultancy Fisher German with a guide price of £450,000.

The 22,000-square-foot building, which comes with just over five acres of "overgrown" land, was used as a care facility for elderly residents but has remained derelict since its closure around five years ago.

Auctioneers are hoping a potential sale will spell a new lease of life for the building, which has endured a troubled few years since the former care home business closed down in 2021.

Edgeley House, near Whitchurch (Fisher German). The building is up for auction this month with a guide price of £450k

In April last year, police in Whitchurch launched an appeal to find four youths who were alleged to have caused "significant" criminal damage at the building, and three months later firefighters were called out to a blaze at the building which eventually required four crews from around the county to extinguish.

The property is not listed, but despite the damage auctioneers say it has held onto many of its original features.

The online auction for the building is now under way and will run until Tuesday, September 16.

Tom Dennes, head of online auctions at Fisher German, said: “Edgeley House is full of potential for the right buyer thanks to the versatility of the site and the property.

“It could be refurbished in its current form, or completely redeveloped to become a new commercial property, a residential complex, or something else entirely.

“We are expecting plenty of interest in the auction and would urge potential bidders to contact us if they had any questions or wished to book a viewing.”

More information is available on Fisher German's website.