Youths sought after 'significant damage' to former care home

Officers in Whitchurch received a report of criminal damage being caused at Edgeley House on Monday evening.

Whitchurch PCSO David Andrew said the building had sustained "significant damage".

Following the incident, the PCSO was appealing for witnesses who may have spotted a "group of youths running across the rugby fields" at around 5.40pm to 5.45pm.

Edgeley House, Whitchurch

He added: "Were you possibly driving up Sedgeford and have dash-cam footage at this time? Even a description of any distinct clothing will be of help."

The officer is urging anyone with information to get in contact by phoning 101, reporting via the West Mercia Police website or emailing whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00364_I_29042024