Whitchurch's Safer Neighbourhood Team said it was out on Wednesday, March 18, conducting speed checks in the area.

In a post on social media the force revealed that 52 drivers were caught speeding.

It said: "PC Hogg was out with the speed laser yesterday and the results are in of vehicles recorded doing excess speeds.

Police said they had caught 50 drivers.

"Wrexham Road - six vehicles; A41 Belton Bridge - 20 vehicles; Sedgeford - 26 vehicles.

"All recorded instances from yesterday will be submitted for prosecution."

The post said the drivers could face a number of punishments including a driver awareness course, three points on their licence and a £100 fine, or a summons to magistrates court.

The post added: "As you can see 52 vehicles yesterday were recorded doing excess speeds - if you were one of them, your prosecution will soon be on its way.

"A little polite note from our team - Slow down and adhere to the speed limit please. However, if you were driving on these roads and were adhering to the speed limits, we thank you! Our priority is to keep the roads safe for everyone, speed limits are there for a reason so please respect them."