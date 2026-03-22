Temporary traffic lights and road closure set for outskirts of north Shropshire town

Prees Road in Whitchurch will be closed for resurfacing from Tuesday, April 7 to Friday 17.

The work will take place on weekdays only between 9.30am and 4pm, and three‑way traffic lights will be in place at the A525 Prees Road roundabout throughout the scheme.

Prees Road in Whitchurch will be closed for resurfacing from Tuesday, April 7 to Friday 17

Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when it is safe to do so. Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, equestrians and emergency vehicles will also be able to pass through the works.

All other traffic will be directed along a signed diversion route on the A41 and A525 Whitchurch Bypass.

The schedule may change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances, with updates shown on yellow advance warning signs and online using the One Network web service.