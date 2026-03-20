Shropshire's cheapest petrol station pleads for ‘respect’ for staff as fuel prices surge

Staff at Grindley Brook Garage near Whitchurch, which is consistently the cheapest place to fill up in the county, is asking for "respect and understanding" as they navigate increasing fuel prices.

In a message on social media, the business said it was a "difficult period" for the team, who were experiencing "significant increases" in wholesale fuel buying prices.

Prices have increased further after Iran hit the world’s largest liquefied natural gas facility in Qatar in retaliation for attacks on its own oil fields.

The latest data shows petrol and diesel prices hit their highest rate in nearly three years this week.

DA Roberts' Grindley Brook Garage in Whitchurch near Whitchurch

A spokesperson for DA Roberts Fuels at Grindley Brook said their diesel buying prices had increased by 40 percent since the onset of the conflict in Iran.

Unleaded had risen by 24 percent and keresene by 130 percent in the same time period.

They said: "There is no profiteering taking place - however, our wholesale purchasing costs have risen sharply and continue to increase on a daily basis.

"We would also like to remind customers that abuse towards our staff, whether on the forecourt or over the phone, will not be tolerated.

"These price increases are beyond our control, and our team is working hard under very challenging circumstances.

"We kindly ask that all customers treat our staff with the respect and understanding they deserve during this difficult period."