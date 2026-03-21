30 drivers on A41 in north Shropshire caught out and two vehicles seized in police operation with the DVSA

A multi‑agency traffic operation on the A41 near Whitchurch and Prees led to 30 vehicles being stopped for a range of offences on Wednesday, March 18.

Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team joined forces with West Mercia Police’s Operational Policing Unit and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) for the day‑long operation on the dual carriageway.

The traffic operation in Whitchurch. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers brought in vehicles for checks on issues including overloaded or insecure loads, while two vehicles were seized for having no tax.

Several others were prohibited from continuing their journeys following DVSA inspections.

Police said the operation was a strong example of how joint working can deliver results, with teams describing the day as a “great success”.