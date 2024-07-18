Police forced to shut major A road near Whitchurch after trailer detaches from lorry
Police have urged drivers to seek alternative routes after closing a Shropshire 'A' road.
By Luke Powell
Published
West Mercia Police posted on 'X' this morning revealing that they have attended a crash on the A41 to the A49 roundabout, just north of Whitchurch.
The force says they received a call at around 5.15am reporting the incident.
Officers arrived at the location to find that a trailer had detached from a lorry.
Police have asked travellers to 'seek alternative routes, avoiding this area', and officers will remain at the scene to control traffic until recovery arrives.
Police confirmed nobody has been injured.