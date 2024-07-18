Police forced to shut major A road near Whitchurch after trailer detaches from lorry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police posted on 'X' this morning revealing that they have attended a crash on the A41 to the A49 roundabout, just north of Whitchurch.

The force says they received a call at around 5.15am reporting the incident.

Officers arrived at the location to find that a trailer had detached from a lorry.

Police have asked travellers to 'seek alternative routes, avoiding this area', and officers will remain at the scene to control traffic until recovery arrives.

Police confirmed nobody has been injured.