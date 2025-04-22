North Shropshire Folk's next gig with Gnoss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gnoss will play at The Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch Leisure Centre, (Sir John Talbot's School) on Friday, May 16 at 8pm.

Their signature sound is a rich tapestry of acoustic layers; outstanding musicianship, deep traditional roots and contemporary compositional flair combine to create songs and tunes brimming with character, plus a unique warmth in their live shows.

They are supported by multi award-winners from Nova Scotia, Rachel Davis and Darren McMullen. With virtuoso fiddle, banjo and songs, they take turns on lead vocals and harmonies. They offer a refreshing mix of traditional and contemporary songs alongside multi-instrumental tunes.

A night not to be missed, tickets at £18 with £6 for under 18's are available on northshropshirefolk.com or on 07506 724572.