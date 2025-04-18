Whitchurch parking petition nears 2,000 signatures as issue rumbles on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A petition in the north Shropshire town has gathered more than 1,800 signatures – mainly on paper – since being launched in March.

Petition organiser Greg Ebbs, a Lib Dem candidate in the town for in this year’s Shropshire Council elections, says the car parking restrictions are continuing to have a “monumental impact” on the town.

Mr Ebbs said: “White Lion Meadows should be returned as a public car park for the benefit of the town. The change is still having a monumental impact on Whitchurch.”

Mr Ebbs says a survey of businesses in the town has also revealed strong feelings on the issue.

Tesco in Whitchurch.

“I want to see a reversal of the decision,” said Mr Ebbs. “There is also a need for signs to show car parking alternatives in the town.”

Mr Ebbs added: “In addition, we’ve gathered 158 comments from individuals expressing concerns or complaints about the parking changes, along with over 300 online signatures.”

Tesco first introduced its car parking management system to deal with ‘abuse’ of spaces and complaints from its customers.

This week a Tesco spokesperson said: “It is important to us that all our customers can find a space when they visit our stores, and parking limits at our Whitchurch Superstore are in place to allow us to better manage spaces.”

Mr Ebbs says he is aware that some “20 to 30” people have expressed opposition to his petition.

Candidates standing in the Shropshire Council election for Whitchurch South are: Kevin Leonard Carty, of Heath Road, Whitchurch, (Labour); Greg Ebbs, Watergate Street, Whitchurch (Liberal Democrat Focus Team): Justin Halford Reynolds, of Aychley, (Reform UK); Paul Anthony Donald Wynn, Wrexham Road, Whitchurch, (The Conservative Party Candidate).