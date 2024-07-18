Firefighters called to rescue horse from brook in Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.46pm on Wednesday evening reporting the incident in Whitchurch.

Two fire crews including the incident support unit and the rescue tender were sent from Baschurch, Wellington and Whitchurch to the scene in Sandford.

Firefighters used an animal harness and straps to rescue one male horse from the brook.

The fire service says the horse was left in the care of vets.

Crews were finished at the scene by 8.39pm.