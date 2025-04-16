Wild Shropshire hosts charity evening with Chef Matt Davies, raising funds for The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham and Hospitality Action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Together, Wild Shropshire and Chef Matt created a thoughtful evening that reflected both their shared values and their unique culinary approaches. In Wild Shropshire’s quietly immersive style, guests were treated to a tasting experience that celebrated micro-seasonal ingredients, paired with stories of community, care, and courage.

A total of £250 was raised on the night, with a donation from every booking going directly to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham and Hospitality Action, two organisations that supported Matt during his recovery and continue to provide vital aid to countless others in the industry and beyond.

James Sherwin, Wild Shropshire Restaurant - Whitchurch

James Sherwin, chef-owner of Wild Shropshire, remarked: "Collaborating with Matt was both an honour and a profound experience. His story is a testament to the strength and unity within our industry. We're grateful to our guests for their generosity and for joining us in supporting these vital causes."

About Wild Shropshire

Nestled in the heart of North Shropshire, Wild Shropshire is a terroir-led restaurant founded by self-taught chef James Sherwin. The restaurant offers a surprise tasting menu that evolves with the micro-seasons, showcasing ingredients grown on its own regenerative farm or foraged from the surrounding countryside. With a strong focus on sustainability, the restaurant integrates zero-waste practices and operates an innovative lab dedicated to fermentation and preservation.

James Sherwin and Matt Davies, pictured together during the Charity Evening

In recognition of its commitment to environmental responsibility, Wild Shropshire was awarded the Michelin Green Star and Three Circles by the 360° Eat Guide in 2025.

About Chef Matt Davies

Matt Davies is a highly respected chef who spent over 30 years at the top of the hospitality industry, cooking Michelin-standard food and leading award-winning brigades across the UK. Renowned for his creativity and leadership in the kitchen, Matt’s career was abruptly changed by a life-altering accident that resulted in years of complex surgery and rehabilitation, eventually leading to an amputation.

Finishing touches at Wild Shropshire, sauce poured with quiet precision onto a dish that speaks of the land

Despite this immense personal challenge, Matt’s passion for hospitality never wavered. He has since become a powerful advocate for resilience and mental health within the industry, using his experience to inspire and support others. Matt now dedicates his time to fundraising for causes that helped him through his recovery, most notably The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, whose surgical teams played a vital role in saving his life, and Hospitality Action, which supports people across the hospitality sector facing hardship.

Through a series of charity dinners and speaking engagements, Matt continues to share his story with honesty and hope, reminding people of the strength and community at the heart of hospitality.