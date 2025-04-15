Firefighters rush to property near Whitchurch after chimney fire
Firefighters rushed to a property near Whitchurch last night after a chimney fire.
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.48pm reporting a fire at a property on Whitchurch Road.
One fire crew was sent from Prees Fire Station to the scene.
Firefighters used chimney rods, a stirrup pump, small gear and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.
The fire was under control by 9.27pm.