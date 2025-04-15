Firefighters rush to property near Whitchurch after chimney fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.48pm reporting a fire at a property on Whitchurch Road.

One fire crew was sent from Prees Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters used chimney rods, a stirrup pump, small gear and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.

The fire was under control by 9.27pm.