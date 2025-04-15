Shropshire Star
Firefighters rush to property near Whitchurch after chimney fire

Firefighters rushed to a property near Whitchurch last night after a chimney fire.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.48pm reporting a fire at a property on Whitchurch Road

One fire crew was sent from Prees Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters used chimney rods, a stirrup pump, small gear and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe. 

The fire was under control by 9.27pm.

