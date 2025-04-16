North Shropshire town welcomes new 'vital' health centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Clayton Health Centre in Whitchurch opened its doors to the public on Saturday, April 12.

At its grand launch, retired GP Ruth Clayton, former resident of Pauls Moss and their families attended with several retired doctors from the area as well as the Partners of Churchmere Medical Group, fellow managers and colleagues.

It’s been more than a decade in the making. In 2012, talks began to build a new GP Surgery in Whitchurch to accommodate the existing three GP practices – Dodington Surgery, Bridgewater Surgery and Richmond House Surgery.

The Clayton Health Centre is now open. From left to right: Elaine Ashley, Jenny Davies and Jessica Griffins from Churchmere Medical Group Photo: Clayton Health Centre

Unfortunately, despite best efforts over the intervening years both Richmond House Surgery and Dodington Surgery closed and merged with the Ellesmere Surgery to form Churchmere Medical Group which now serves over 21,000 patients across Whitchurch, Ellesmere and the surrounding areas.

The new health centre is named after a family of doctors whose service to Whitchurch has spanned more than 80 years and over three generations.

Dr Edgar Clayton took over Dodington Surgery in 1943 as a GP and local surgeon. In 1954 he was joined by his son, Dr John Clayton and latterly his granddaughter Dr Ruth Clayton, who retired from practice in April 2021.

After the official opening on Saturday, the practice team welcomed hundreds of Whitchurch residents to take a look around the health centre ahead of their first appointment.

The opening party with from left to right, Mrs Jean Hall (former Pauls Moss resident), Dr Ruth Clayton (Retired GP), Elaine Ashley (Churchmere Medical Group), Professor Peter Clayton and Mrs Judith Clayton. Photo: Clayton Health Centre

Managing partner Jenny Davies said: “I would like to thank Elaine Ashley who has worked on this project, for over 10 years, her determination to see the opening of this health centre has been faultless and we are all very proud to be here today.

“The new health centre is a vital facility that this town has needed for a long time and now gives us the opportunity to provide our patients with primary care services in a modern and fantastic building.

“The whole team, and I are thrilled to welcome our patients to have a look around today ahead of our first set of clinics on Monday.”

GP partner Dr Mark Willis said: “For many years we have been looking to ensure we have high quality and sustainable GP services locally, so this new centre will allow patients to access services, housed in purpose-built premises that are fit for the future.

“The collaboration between Churchmere Medical Group, Shropshire Council, the ICB and Wrekin Housing has realised a dream that will see Churchmere Medical Group grow and support its patients for many years to come.”

From Monday, April 14, Clayton Health Centre is the location for all primary care appointments in Whitchurch with both Bridgewater and Claypit Health Centres now closed. To call Churchmere Medical Group please continue to use 01691 242222 or 01948 320044.