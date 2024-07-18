Drivers warned to avoid area after crash on main road near Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to the scene of a crash on the A41 to A49 roundabout at around 5.50am this morning.

West Mercia Police closed the road and warned people to seek alternative routes.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, West Mercia Police said: "We are currently on scene of a road traffic accident on the #A41 to #A49 Roundabout just north of #Whitchurch, #Shropshire.

"Please seek alternative routes, avoiding this area. Updates to follow further."