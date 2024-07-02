Watch: Firefighters rescue horse after it gets stuck

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Ash Road in Whitchurch, at around 8.45am, after reports that the horse had ended up on its side.

Three crews went to the scene, and they managed to get the horse – Baloulou – free and outside.

Video released by the fire service shows how the crews placed the 14-year-old horse on a special mat, which they then hauled out of the building.

Baloulou had ended up on her side. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

An update from the fire service posted on social media said: "Crews from Wellington and Whitchurch have rescued a horse, Baloulou, this morning after she found herself stuck in the pen.

"They used specialist equipment to help 14-year-old, Baloulou get out and left her in the care of the vet and the owner.

"Hopefully Baloulou will be galloping again in no time."