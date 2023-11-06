Hunt continues for new premises for library

The town library has been closed since September following the discovery of RAAC - reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - roof beams in the building.

Library users are now being assured Shropshire Council teams are working jointly to identify alternative sites for the library.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “We fully appreciate the frustration of our library users in Whitchurch, but the closure is beyond our control and the safety of our staff and customers is our main priority.

“I want to assure people that Shropshire Council is actively looking for alternative sites with the aim of continuing our service as soon as possible. This is a complex process and must take into account planning regulations, property services and accessibility among other matters.

“We are working hard to move the situation on and are keen to restore our library service in the town. Our libraries are important community hubs and we know how important they are to the community.”

RAAC has also been discovered in other parts of the building, operated by Whitchurch Town Council, and the main Civic Centre has also had to close.

Mike McDonald, Whitchurch Town Council’s Proper Officer, said previously: “This is both unfortunate but unavoidable in the circumstances and we continue to work closely with our Shropshire Council colleagues. Telephone and email contact with the town council is being maintained in the interim, whilst ongoing investigative work is completed.

“Please keep an eye on our social media – @wtcwhitchurch – for important updates. In the meantime we thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation; however, the safety of the public, our patrons and staff has to be the main priority at this time.”