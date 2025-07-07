Permission sought for new gypsy/traveller site near Whitchurch

Mike Carr, who is acting as an agent on behalf of the applicant, said a pre-application enquiry was not carried out for the site on land to the north of Wrexham Road. This, he said, was due to the pressure of finding a settled place to live and health concerns of the applicant and his family.

As a result, the application to change the use of land from stables and the keeping of horses is retrospective. This happens when an applicant asks for permission for planning approval after work has been carried out.

“Moving forward, we consider to be the long-term undersupply of suitable and available gypsy and traveller family pitch accommodation in the borough, carries considerable weight in the decision-making,” said Mr Carr.

Permission to erect a stable building at the site was granted by Shropshire Council four months ago.

Retrospective plans have been submitted for a gypsy/traveller site off Wrexham Road near Whitchurch. Picture: Google

Mr Carr added: “The application site would provide two pitches, and those pitches would provide for the accommodation needs of six adults and five children whose ages range between two years and 15 years old.

“The families have sought alternative site/pitch accommodation which could provide them with accommodation and personal safety, whilst respecting the cultural needs and heritage of the family.

“None is available in the Shropshire county borough or the wider north-east region, meaning that the lack of alternative site provision also carries substantial weight in favour of this application. This weighs substantially on favour of this planning application.”

It is understood that there is no foul drainage connection available to serve the site, which means that a septic tank has been provided. Access to the site and visbility splays meanwhile have been implemented.

“We do not consider that the Shropshire Local Plan Framework and the lack of any robust site allocations and site development documents, properly plans or gives fair or equal consideration to the treatment for travellers in any way, when compared to the delivery of bricks and mortar housing for the settled population,” said Mr Carr.